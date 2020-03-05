|
Richard Milo Dykstra
September 2, 1930 - February 28, 2020
Port Jervis, New York
Known to friends and family as Mick, Richard was born in Paterson, NJ on September 2, 1930, the third child of Margret Velzen and Leonard Dykstra. Voted "most original" upon graduation from Eastern Christian HS, he certainly lived up to this title. After graduation and a stint in the navy, Mick worked as a house painter. In 1952 he married his "teammate" Frieda Kooy and began landscaping with her father. Mick earned a BA in fine arts at Pratt, applying all he learned of form, space, and nature to landscape design and to his pursuits in sculpture and painting. Mick and Frieda were passionate about world affairs. They were contributing founders of the group care home "Children's Haven", and opened their home in Franklin Lakes to foster children, wards of the court, and exchange students. He loved being surrounded by nature and being near his children. Mick loved discussion, jazz, art, and the process of creating. Mick died from injuries sustained in a car accident during his daily routine of fetching the paper and Italian bread. He is survived by his brother Leonard, his wife Frieda, his 6 children and their spouses: Arjen and Colin Braat, Brand and Patty Dykstra, Janin Gunderman, Tanya and Rayme Marvinney, Stefan and Ranny Dykstra, Larisse and Michael Goldstein. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many friends and relatives.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020