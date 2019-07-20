|
|
Richard N. Driscoll
February 2, 1946 - July 17, 2019
Monroe, NY
Richard N. Driscoll passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home in Monroe, NY. He was 73 years old. Son of the late Richard N. and Rosaline G. Ronayne Driscoll, he was born February 2, 1946 in New York, NY.
Richard was a New York City Fireman, retired from Engine 91 in East Harlem. He was an Army Veteran of The Vietnam War. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Monroe, NY, The Orange County Retired Fire Fighters Association, The Knights of Columbus Council #5890 in Washingtonville, NY, American Legion Post #488, in Monroe, NY, The Holy Name Society of the FDNY and a Charter Member of The New York City Retired Fire Fighters' Pipe and Drum. Richard was also a member of the FDNY Emerald Society.
Survivors include his wife, Linda L. Fariello Driscoll at home; his daughters: Laura Vreeland and her husband, Tim of Warwick, NY, Maria Malara of Warwick, NY, Kelly Harris and her husband, Brandon of Nanuet, NY; his sons: Christopher Mazzurco and his wife, Cindy of Rivervale NJ, Philip Mazzurco and his wife, Lisa of Amenia, NY and Thomas Mazzurco of Cliffside Park, NJ; his brother, Duncan Driscoll from the State of Virginia; his sisters: Gabrielle Donati of Isreal, and Renee Driscoll of the State of Florida; his eight grandchildren: Gianna, Jake, Frankie, Alayna, Timmy, Zoe, Elizabeth and Ella; and his great-grandchild, Luna. Richard is predeceased by his brother, Philip Driscoll.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 24 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will be at Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to be may be made to The New York Fire Fighters Burn Center, 21 Asch Loop, New York, NY 10475, or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, Monroe, NY 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 20 to July 21, 2019