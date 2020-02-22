|
Richard Neal Lennon
April 20, 1932 - February 18, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Richard Neal Lennon of Newburgh, NY, a chemical operator for Nepera Chemical Company, shipping / receiving for U.S.M.A, West Point, driver for Manheim Auto Auction, an area resident for 87 years, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing and Rehab Home Newburgh. Richard was 87, the son of the late Barnett and Constance "Mary" Lennon. He was born on April 20, 1932 in Newburgh, NY
He was a member of Nepera Breakfast Club and veteran of USMC from 1953-1962. Richard was a man who will be missed. He was loving, honorable, kind and generous with unquestionable, unwavering values. He loved planes, trains and automobiles with a special place in his heart for trains. He also loved the occasional trip to the casino. He took pride in being part of the Newburgh Community as an 87 year resident. Known by his beloved nieces and nephews he proudly donned the title "my favorite uncle." His children and children-in-law will always be proud to call him father, and his grandsons, they adored to call him "their poppy." He had an appreciation for all things in life, big and small, and left that attribute to all who loved him.
He is the widower of Katherine Loomis Lennon. He is survived by his children: Kenneth Lennon, Allisa Minchillo, son-in-law, James Minchillo; grandchildren: Joseph Lennon of SC, Brian Lennon, James Minchillo Jr., Kenneth M. Lennon, Matthew R. Lennon; great-grandchildren: Stella Rey Lennon, all local. Richard was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Lisa T. Lennon; brothers and sister: Jack C. Lennon, Guy Lennon, Lorraine Root.
A memorial visitation from 10 a.m. to Noon on Thursday, February 27th will be held at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave. (Rte. 94), New Windsor, NY with a Noon service at the funeral home followed by entombment of ashes in Cedar Hill Mausoleum with military honors.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020