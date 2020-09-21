1/
Richard P. "Dick" Burger
Richard "Dick" P. Burger
September 14, 1946 - September 20, 2020
Batesburg-Leesville, SC
Richard "Dick" P. Burger, 74, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Tuxedo, NY, he was a son of the late Hans O. and Joyce Elizabeth Walton Burger and was employed by the Monroe Tube Co.
Surviving are brothers, John H. Burger (Nola) of Ridge Spring, SC and Peter Burger (Patty) of Newburgh, NY; sister, Patti Trudgeon of Taylors, SC. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Burger.
Online register at Barr-Price.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
