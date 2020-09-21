Richard "Dick" P. Burger
September 14, 1946 - September 20, 2020
Batesburg-Leesville, SC
Richard "Dick" P. Burger, 74, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Tuxedo, NY, he was a son of the late Hans O. and Joyce Elizabeth Walton Burger and was employed by the Monroe Tube Co.
Surviving are brothers, John H. Burger (Nola) of Ridge Spring, SC and Peter Burger (Patty) of Newburgh, NY; sister, Patti Trudgeon of Taylors, SC. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Burger.
