Richard "Dick" Phillips
July 30, 1927 - May 16, 2019
Shiremanstown, PA - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Dick Phillips, 91, a lifelong resident of Port Jervis, NY, died May 16th, 2019. He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1944 – 1948.
The son of the late Alvord Phillips Sr. and Mary Olive Mason.
He is survived by his three daughters: Vickie and husband, Wilson Gardner of Shiremanstown, PA, Linda and husband, Tom Osborne of Barnegat, NJ and Alicia and husband, Kevin DeVries of Wurtsboro, NY; ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol Tufano; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Alice Kahrs Phillips; his brother, Alvord Phillips; his sister, Madge Benjamin and his twin sister, Rotha Pedlock.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Drew United Methodist Church in Port Jervis, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Central PA. Mail your gift or go on-line to give in Dick's honor to Hospice of Central PA Development Department, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
