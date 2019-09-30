|
Richard S. Korcak
December 30, 1937 - September 28, 2019
Napanoch, NY
On September 28, 2019, Richard S. Korcak, age 81, devoted husband and loving father passed at his home in Napanoch, NY. December 30, 1937, in the Bronx. NY, Richard was the only child of the late Matthew and Rose Korcak.
After a rewarding career with Procter & Gamble, Richard enjoyed playing tennis and driving scenic country roads in his convertible with his wife. Happiest at home, he took pleasure cultivating the landscape of his backyard sanctuary and nurturing his Kio pond.
Richard is remembered by Annette Korcak, his wife of 35 years who he affectionately referred to as the love-of-his-life, his three loving daughters: Linda and John Miller of Knotts Island, NC, Anita and her husband of Westport, CT, and Nora and her husband, Donald Dorste of Napanoch, NY, as well as three step-sons: Gil, Rochard, and Dean Avery of Tucson, AZ; and four grandchildren: Tyler McNamara, Shawn McNamara, Cody Dorste and Maeson Hayes.
A private memorial service will be held overlooking his beloved Kio Pond.
The family would like to thank the emergency responders for their extraordinary efforts and heartfelt compassion.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information, please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019