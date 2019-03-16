|
|
Richard Salthouse
March 13, 2019
Chester, NY
Richard Salthouse, a corporate accountant and former first responder, passed away peacefully in Joe Raso Hospice at age 60 on March 13th, 2019.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Debra Milito Salthouse; his sons: Ted Salt House, Rick Salthouse, and Joseph Salthouse; his daughter in-law, Sarah Salt; his granddaughter, Violet Salthouse; his younger sister, Lorraine Salthouse-Weidner and her husband, John Weidner; his niece and goddaughter, Jessica Weidner Zozzaro and her husband, Philip Zozzaro; his nephews, John Weidner and his girlfriend, Rachelle Mercado and Matthew Weidner and his wife, Kristen Elisabeth; his great nephews: Benjamin Zozzaro, Caleb Weidner, Tyler Weidner, and Jayce Weidner; his great nieces: Julia Zozzaro, Abigail Zozzaro, and Sienna Weidner; his brother in-law, Ralph Milito and his wife, Lori Milito; his niece, Madison Milito; and his nephew and godson Spencer Milito.
Richard is predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph Sasso, Gertrude Sasso, Frederick Salthouse, and Mildred Salthouse; his parents, Edward Salthouse and Gertrude Salthouse, and his grandsons, Jacob Salthouse and Thomas Salthouse.
Richard was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Long Island, NY. He was a graduate of Brentwood High School, and a Dowling College Alumnus with a degree in finance. He married his sweetheart, Debra, a dental hygienist, in November of 1980. They moved their family to Chester, NY in 1987. Once he became a resident, Richard joined the Chester Volunteer Ambulance Corps as a first responder and served as an original member of the Chester Football Booster Club.
As a lifelong NY Mets fan, he could be quoted as saying, "ya gotta believe" at the start of every baseball season. A self-proclaimed die hard Jets fan, he wore green with pride. Richard enjoyed fishing and road rallies, but the source of his greatest joy was his family. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held during the hours of 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 18 at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at St. Columba RC Church, 27 High St., Chester, NY 10918. Burial will follow in St. Columba Church Cemetery on Route 94, in Chester.
Donations may be made in Richard's name to the , the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or the Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; for directions to the funeral home, St. Columba Church or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019