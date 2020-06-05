Richard Schaffer
1960 - 2020
October 31, 1960 - May 31, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Richard Clayton Schaffer joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 31, 2020 where he was reunited with his mother E. Lyndell Schaffer, and brother Robert Paul Schaffer. Richard was 59 years old. Rick had a deep passion for music, classic rock, motocross, and Harley Davidson.
He was a 1979 graduate of Marlboro High School. Rick enjoyed a constant stream of news and talk radio and was happy to discuss or defend his ideas with anyone who would lend an ear.
He is survived by his son Richard E. Schaffer of Matamoras, PA; father Richard A. Schaffer; brother David Schaffer and his wife Cindy; Sister-in-law JoAnn Schaffer, as well as his nieces and nephew Elizabeth Schaffer, Cara Schaffer, Matthew Schaffer, and Amy Meyer, and lifelong friend Billy DeSantis.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
