RICHARD T. WALSH
December 3, 1920 - October 5, 2020
Poughkeepsie, NY formerly of Cornwall, NY
Richard T. Walsh, a former longtime Cornwall resident, entered into eternal rest on October 5, 2020 at The Manor at Woodside in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was 99 years old.
The son of the late Robert H. Walsh and Mary (Kelliher) Walsh, Richard was born on December 3, 1920 in Boston, MA.
Richard graduated from High School in Oceanside, NY and obtained his Bachelor Degree at SUNY Cortland and his Master's Degree at Columbia University. He was a physical education teacher, coach, and Director of Athletics for the Cornwall Central School District, Cornwall, NY.
Richard honorably and proudly served his country from 1939 to 1946 as a member of the U. S. Army Air Corps during World War II, earning a rank of Captain.
He was an active sportsman, being a member of Storm King Golf Club, Newburgh Country Club, and Otterkill Country Club over the years. He was a sports official in basketball, baseball, and soccer. He coached Cornwall-on-Hudson High School to league championships in soccer and baseball. He also coached basketball at Cornwall-on-Hudson and was the first football coach at Cornwall Central. He enjoyed playing tennis, baseball, and bowling. Richard was most at home on a course, a field, or on a court. He was a loving and proud husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed greatly.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Lucille (Hannon) Walsh at home; his son: Terence Walsh and his wife Loretta, of Poughkeepsie, NY; and his grandchildren: Conor Walsh of Poughkeepsie, NY, Olivia Walsh Convery and her husband Joseph of Drexel Hill, PA, and Madeline Walsh of Grimsby, England. Richard was predeceased by his son and daughter-in-law: Shaun P. and Amanda Walsh.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), services for Richard will be private.
, for further information. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.
.