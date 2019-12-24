|
Richard Thomas Sandford
April 10 1933 - December 17 2019
New Port Richey, Florida
Richard Thomas Sandford entered into rest after a long illness at Trinity Medical Center, New Port Richey, Florida on December 17 2019.
Richard was born on April 10, 1933 to Frank M and Mildred Chase Sandford. He was the last surviving child of 9. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Norma Jean, née Finkle, his daughter Kathleen and husband Frank Muthig, son Michael, granddaughter Rhiannon and her husband Ron Shields, beautiful great granddaughters Irelynn and Lakin, and several nieces and nephews.
Richard attended Beacon City Schools. He was one of the youngest varsity football players in the history of Beacon High. He loved Notre Dame football, and fishing with his children, brothers, and nephews.
A Korean War veteran, Richard enlisted in the USAF in 1952. He was stationed as a fireman with crash rescue on Okinawa. He obtained the rank of Sergeant, and his buddies called him Smiley. Following his service, he worked at IBM for 23 years.
Richard was a proud American patriot. He was descended from Brigadier General John Morin Scott, the first Secretary of State of New York, and a delegate to Continental Congress. He was also descended from Dr. Charles McKnight, a surgeon and Staff Officer to George Washington.
Arrangements are being handled by Thomas Dobies Funeral Home in New Port Richey. A Memorial Service in Fishkill is being planned for spring, 2020
Donations maybe made to the Beacon Historical Society.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019