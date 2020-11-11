Richard W. O'Neill, Jr.
February 18, 1943 - November 9, 2020
Chester, NY
Richard W. O'Neill, Jr., of Chester, NY, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Garnet Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
Richard was born February 18, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Richard William and Mary Agnes (Frein) O'Neill, Sr.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He retired from NY Telephone, Manhattan, NY. He then worked security for Seagrams corporation for ten years.
Richard and his devoted wife Joanne shared 56 years together and had a wonderful life of love, laughter, children and grandchildren. His greatest joy was caring for his family, helping others and going to his grandchildren's sporting events.
He worked very hard yet was humble and would share all that he had, one of the most important lessons that he taught us was to protect and honor your family no matter what the cost. A battle for your family is a battle never lost. Take a stand for things and keep your head held high.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne O'Neill, and five children: Richard (Beth) O'Neill, Kathleen (Larry) Swanson, Jacqueline (Jose) Gonzalez, Bryan (Tracey) O'Neill, Matthew (Lara) O'Neill; 14 grandchildren: Victoria, Juliana, Skyler, Blade, Destiny, Rayzer, Jose, Brianna, Jack, Liam, Kate, Eleanor, Audrey, Matthew, and three sisters: Maureen (Paul) Macchione, Jean (Bob) Broas, Mary (James) Gass.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 13 at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation at the Funeral Home, which may cause a wait time and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. There is also an occupancy limitation at St. Columba Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14 at St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High St., Chester, NY. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or Orange and Sullivan Counties of Hospice, 800Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.