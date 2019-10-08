Home

Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Richard W. Pinckney Obituary
Richard W. Pinckney
May 25, 1939 - October 6, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Richard W. "Dick" Pinckney of Pine Bush, NY, died suddenly at home October 6, 2019. The son of the late Richard and Helen Holman Pinckney, he was born May 25, 1939 in Goshen, NY.
Dick worked as a Journeyman Meat Cutter starting at Chaffee's Market and ending at Thruway Market; many of those years as Meat Manager.
Dick leaves behind to honor his memory, his adoring wife, Carolyn, who he was married to for 63 years; daughter, Vicky; son, Carl and loyal dog, Bruce. He was predeceased by daughter, Debby and brother, Ronald, and his parents.
Also survived by his brother, Robert and wife, Donna Pinckney; sister-in-law, Diane Pinckney; brother-in-law, Frank Paz; nieces, nephews and good friends.
Dick was a hard working, caring man who will always be with us in spirit.
A viewing will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. A service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home. A celebration of Life will follow at another location.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Sclerderma Foundation, C/O TriState Chapter, 95 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905. www.scleraderma.org.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
