Richard Wagner
February 10, 1950 - April 14, 2020
Burlington, Connecticut
Richard Wagner, age 70, died April 14, 2020 following surgery in Hartford, CT. His wife, Carmela, was given the gift of being able to be with him shortly before he died. Due to the Corona virus mandates, he could not be surrounded by family but they were all with him in spirit and prayer; he was surrounded by love.
Richard was born in Middletown, NY on February 10, 1950, son of Mary and George Wagner, lifelong residents of Middletown, brother of Donna Wagner and George Wagner, who survive him. He was a 1968 graduate of Middletown High School.
Richard married Carmela Gentile on October 21, 1972. They first lived on Mountain Ave. in Middletown then moved to Burlington, CT where they have lived for 35 years.
Richard was a successful business partner and proud of his hard work and accomplishments. Starting his career as a plumber in Middletown, Richard went on to join forces with a group of entrepreneurs to establish a successful renewable energy partnership that began by extracting methane gas from landfills. His partnership grew to include hydropower, solar power and wind farm projects across the country. His latest sustainable energy project uses biowaste to produce fuel. In 2015, Richard and his partners were recipients of an EPA Award presented by Senator Harry Reid. One of his partners called Richard " an eclectic genius", someone who was "quicker than most and an asset to work with". Richard's daughter, Rachael, remembers Richard as a father who "taught her to be tenacious and through hard work you can do what you love in life; be whoever you want to be."
Richard was especially proud of his family and loved to "shower" them with whatever he could. His daughter Sara, her son Kaleb and daughter Gina lived with Richard and Carmela and brought him much comfort. Sara lovingly remembers her father as "The heartbeat of his family, with his humor and wit. A loving grandfather, who always had a hearty Hip Hip Hooray or a great "Dad" joke to make his grandkids smile".
Richard experienced great joy in the new family of his daughter Rachael Mahoney and her husband Brendan who live in Old Greenwich, CT with their son, Finn and new baby boy Rory born April 3. Richard was predeceased by his son Seth, who died in 2007.
Richard is remembered by a childhood friend and neighbor as "family". Richard's hugs and laughter had a way of making everyone feel like family. Richard was a good man, who "valued kindness and compassion above all else". He was also a great cook, passing on his culinary skills to both of his daughters. His daughter, Rachael, now has her own catering business, Kinney Lane.
Due to the current health crisis, a private service will be postponed to a later time. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton, CT is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Richard's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020