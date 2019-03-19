|
|
Richard Wiegand
July 30, 1953 - March 16, 2019
Hubert, NC - Formerly of New Hampton, NY
Richard Wiegand of Hubert, NC and formerly of New Hampton, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 65. Richard was born to John and Jean (Sadowski) Wiegand, Sr. on July 30, 1953 in Middletown, NY.
From a young age he had a passion for working on old cars. It all started in the barn on the family farm, where he continued to enjoy spending time with family rebuilding go carts, talking, joking and sneaking Pop Pop an occasional beer so grammie wouldn't find out. He became a lifetime mechanic that continued the passion with Trucks and Heavy Equipment. Richard was a free spirited man, he lived life with a Unique lifestyle and a catching sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He had a green thumb when it came to gardening and could make a wicked zucchini-parmesan. He was a good friend to many, always there to give a helping hand, if you needed him you could usually find him at the local watering hole. He moved to North Carolina in 2018 where he retired and enjoyed his final days with his companion Carol Martarella-Moriiarty and his cat Meow Meow with the pink Rhinestone collar.
Richard is survived by his beloved daughter, Laurel (Thumper) Mentnech and her husband, Scott of Woodbourne, NY and by his cherished grandchildren, Ethan, Samantha, Abbigail, and Isabelle. Richard is also survived by his caring siblings, John Wiegand of Banning, CA, Jean Duvall of New Hampton, NY, Raymond Wiegand and his wife, Patti of North Port, FL, Bruce Wiegand his wife, Nancy of Goshen, NY, and many loving nieces and nephews and his step son, Harold (Bitz) Miller.
Richard is predeceased by his parents and his infant son, Edward Richard Wiegand.
Services for Richard will be private.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made in Richard's name to ; Hospice; Your Local Humane Society; or Pets Alive.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019