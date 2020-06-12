Ricky Bolden, Sr.
January 3, 1959 - June 1, 2020
Port Richie, FL
Ricky Bolden, Sr. of Port Richie, Florida entered into rest on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Middletown, NY. He was 61 years old.
He was born on January 3, 1959 in Monticello, NY to Artie and the late Annie Bolden.
He is survived by his father, Artie Bolden; his companion, Deloris Anderson; his children: Ricky Bolden, Jr., Shareen Tavarz, Danielle Bostic, Alethia Bolden, LaQuinton Bolden; ten grandchildren; his brothers: James and Jason Bolden; sisters: Adelz Troy, Barbara, Patricia, Ava and Florence Bolden; his best friends: James Drayton and Mary Jayne Murphy; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his mother, Annie Bolden; brothers: Ronald Hido Bolden and Hiram George Bolden; and daughter, Maylashia.
Rest in Power Ricky Bolden, Sr.
Limited visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. A graveside service will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.