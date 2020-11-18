Riley J. Platt III
February 12, 1968 - November 15, 2020
Spring Glen, NY
Riley John Platt III, "Buddy", passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was 52. The son of the late Riley J. Platt Jr. and Dorothy Sarine Platt, he was born February 12, 1968 in Monticello.
Buddy was a very proud, hard-working man and a great father and friend who was very proud of his last name. He devoted many years to the Town of Mamakating Highway Department, part of which as the Highway Superintendent, and also ran a family owned business. He was a loving and caring man with a huge heart for people and wildlife.
He is survived by his two sons: Riley J. Platt IV of Spring Glen, and Andrew J. Platt of Mahopac; a grandson: Riley J. Platt V; a brother: Bruce Platt and his wife Angela of Yankee Lake; two sisters: Charlene Young and her husband Michael of Wurtsboro, and Stephanie Platt of Ellenville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Poplar Grove Cemetery in Phillipsport. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, and facemasks are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com