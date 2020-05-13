Rina L. Richter
1929 - 2020
Rina L. Richter
November 8, 1929 - May 10, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Rina Len Richter, beloved wife and mother, passed away May 10th at Orange Regional Medical Center from complications of Covid-19. She was born in Harrison, PA to Charles Bonora and Antionette (Zanoni) Bonora. Rina married Bruno Richter and happily settled in North Babylon, Long Island, where they raised their son Wayne. They both worked at Western Telephone and had their own business refurbishing commercial flooring at many local stores. In later years Rina and Bruno moved to Orange County, building a lovely home in Monroe.
Rina was a devout Catholic and a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church of Monroe. She had been a caregiver and loved any time spent with children. Rina especially enjoyed hosting celebrations in her home, always happy to cook for family and friends.
Rina was predeceased by her husband, Bruno; son, Wayne; and siblings, Leo Bonora, Mary Bonora, Lee Bonora, Rudy Bonora, Clara Freeman and Aldo Bonora. She is survived by her grandson, Adam Richter, wife, Stephanie and great grandchildren, Brantley and Mia of Roebuck, SC.
Due to the current Corona virus outbreak there will be no visitation and graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rina's favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or at stjude.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
