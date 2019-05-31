Home

Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
(607) 498-4929
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Highland Ave
Roscoe, NY
Rita Ann Evans

Rita Ann Evans Obituary
Rita Ann Evans
August 10, 1927 - May 30, 2019
Windham, NY
Rita Ann Evans of Windham, NY, a home maker, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, NY. She was 91.
The daughter of the late Patrick and Julia Sweeney Walsh, she was born August 10, 1927 in Long Island City, NY.
Rita had been a member of the Red Hat Ladies and she was a devoted Catholic.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Max Evans, at home; her daughter, Charlene Inzirillo and her husband, Angelo of Hamburg, NY; her son, Brian Evans and his wife, Ann of Windham, NY; one brother, Neal Walsh and his wife, MaryEllen of Long Island, NY; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by one daughter, Patricia Keil; and ten brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10 AM in Gate of Heaven Church, Highland Ave. Roscoe, NY. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Avenue, Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 31 to June 1, 2019
