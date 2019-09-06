|
Rita Barron
April 13, 1928 - September 4, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Rita Marie Barron of Marlboro, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Hospital, Poughkeepsie. She was 91. Rita was born on April 13, 1928 in Marlboro. She was the daughter of James Morano and Anna DeLorenzo.
Rita was a beautician owning Rita's Beauty Shop located in Marlboro until retiring. She loved cooking, loved flowers and was an all around sweet loving person. She will be missed.
Survivors include her sons; James Barron and Robert Barron, her daughter Donna Barron and Mark Graziosi, her sisters; Celia Gallo and Genevieve Evers, her grandsons; Christopher Uphoff and Michael and Dawn Uphoff and her great grandson Tanner James Uphoff.
Rita was predeceased by her husband Robert Joseph Barron.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. A prayer service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019