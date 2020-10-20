Rita Hollenbeck
October 19, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Rita Hollenbeck, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Monday, October 19, 2020. The daughter of the late Anthony and Florence (Conti) Severo, Rita was born in Newburgh.
Rita was a graduate of NFA, and was a retired Executive Secretary to the Director of Behavioral Sciences & Leadership at West Point, NY, Secretary to the Inspector General at Stewart AFB and the Director of Civil Defense at Stewart AFB. Rita was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Hollenbeck of Newburgh; and nephew, Larry Severo. She was predeceased by two brothers, Harold and Thomas Severo; and nephew, Ricky Severo.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, October 22 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required at all times.
