1/1
Rita Hollenbeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Hollenbeck
October 19, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Rita Hollenbeck, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Monday, October 19, 2020. The daughter of the late Anthony and Florence (Conti) Severo, Rita was born in Newburgh.
Rita was a graduate of NFA, and was a retired Executive Secretary to the Director of Behavioral Sciences & Leadership at West Point, NY, Secretary to the Inspector General at Stewart AFB and the Director of Civil Defense at Stewart AFB. Rita was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Hollenbeck of Newburgh; and nephew, Larry Severo. She was predeceased by two brothers, Harold and Thomas Severo; and nephew, Ricky Severo.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, October 22 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required at all times.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved