Rita L. Sargent
August 31, 1935 - November 5, 2020
Town of Greenville, NY
Rita Lamando Sargent of the Town of Greenville, NY peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on November 5, 2020. She was 95 years old.
She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Louisa (Cintron) Aguilera, born in New York City. Rita graduated from St. Patrick's High School in New York City where she met World War II Army Veteran Frank Lamando in 1945 and they were married September 5, 1946 in St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC. She went to BOCES and received her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree. She worked as a LPN at Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. She met and married her current husband Korean War Veteran George Sargent in 1992 and was happily married for 28 years.
She worked on several committees for the Town of Greenville including being a Polling Inspector. She was also a past President for the Greenville Senior Leisure Club. Her hobbies were her flowers, crocheting, cooking, sewing and especially crafting. A big part of her life was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, George Sargent of Town of Greenville; her children: Frank Lamando Jr. (Jean) of Westtown, NY, Fleuraine Sniffen (Larry) of Town of Greenville, Fred Lamando (Connie) of Binghamton, NY and Douglas Lamando (Judy) of Landisville, NJ; her grandchildren: Anita Rambarose (Michael), Toni Nekvapil (Ed), Larry Sniffen Jr. (Karen), Michael (Elyse) and Brian (Katy) Sniffen, Timothy (Becky) and Justin (Renee) Lamando, and David, Daniel, and Krista Lamando; her 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Alice of Bouteiller, CT; cousin Rosalinda Grant (Fred) of Florida and many more cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Lamando; her brother, Alfred Aguilera and sister, Olga Guglielmo.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, November 9th at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue, Middletown, NY. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery immediately after. Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com