|
|
Rita L. Williams
February 16, 1948 - February 14, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Rita passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 14, 2020. She was 71 years old. The widow of Peter Williams. Born in Accord, NY to the late Martha (Grosse) and Frank Snyder.
Rita was a long time member of Pioneer Engine Co. #1, Past President of the ladies auxiliary, Past President of the Pioneer Engine Co. #1 and Past Commissioner of the Ellenville Fire District.
Rita will be remembered for working at her nephew's hair salon on Center St. You would always see her standing outside with her black smock on smoking a cigarette and being her nosey self. She is also known for her love of Elvis Presley and her Elvis room.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Ann Marl and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Peter, Benny, Tatiana, Cheyenne, Selena and Anthony; great grandchildren, Peter, Skyy, Kalvin, Izabella, Natalia, Maiya, Izzy, Mellie and baby Manny; brother, Gerald Snyder and wife, Karen; sisters, Irene and Natasha Snyder. Along with an extremely long list of extended family and friends.
Rita was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Xavier; her siblings, Carl Perry, Gene Donlin, Wesley Whitworth, Rae Snyder, Ruth Snyder, Carole Collins and Lenora Thompson.
Cremation will be at the privacy of the family and memorial services will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Rita's name to the , Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY.
To send a personal condolence to Rita's family please visit www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020