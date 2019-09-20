|
|
Rita Perretta
March 12, 1932 - September 18, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Rita Catherine Perretta passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 18th in Marlboro, NY.
Born on March 12, 1932, Rita was the daughter of Josephine and Augustus Mondello. Rita was predeceased by her daughter, Eileen Ward.
Rita attended Marlboro Central High school. Rita went on to attend New Paltz College. She married Frank Perretta in November of 1954. Rita and Frank have been married for 65 years. Rita was an artist, enjoyed playing golf and spending time with her family.
Rita will be greatly missed by her husband, Frank Perretta; her sister, Carol Bushnell, her brother, Luke Mondello; her son-in-law, Barry Ward, and her grandchildren: Chris, Matt, and Nina Ward; as well as her great-grandson, Brayden Ward.
Rita lives on through her magnificent artwork, and the love that she showered on her family which will be treasured eternally.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday morning at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019