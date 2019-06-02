|
Rita Plocharczyk
August 6, 1938 - June 1, 2019
New Hampton, NY
Rita H. Plocharczyk of New Hampton, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at ORMC, Middletown. She was 80.
The daughter of the late John Petrick and Mary Fallot Petrick, she was born on August 6, 1938 in Newark, NJ.
She is survived by her son, Vincent Plocharczyk (Karen); son, Richard Plocharczyk; son, Thomas Plocharczyk; daughter, Theresa Cullen; son Scott Plocharczyk (Kathy); daughter, Dawn Stock (Christopher); 12 grandchildren: Natalie Robinson (Matthew); Brandon Plocharczyk (Jayna); Lauren Buckmaster (James); Joshua Plocharczyk (Teresa); Amy Plocharczyk; Gina Plocharczyk; Christopher Dziengiel; Alexandria Plocharczyk; Cortnie Plocharczyk; Connor Plocharczyk; Abigail and Noah Stock; six great-grandchildrena: Kailee, Mallory, Sofia, Paige, Alexander and Alana; along with numerous nieces, nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent "Sonny" Plocharczyk and ten brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 5th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, June 6th at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Arrangements under the direction of T. S. Purta Funeral Home. To leave the family a message of condolence please go to purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 2 to June 3, 2019