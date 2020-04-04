|
|
Rita Punim
March 24, 1931 - April 2, 2020
Warwick, NY
Rita Punim of Warwick, NY entered into eternal rest on April 2, 2020 at Park Manor Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Middletown, NY. She was 89 years old.
The daughter of the late Irving Bornstein and Dora (Hudes) Bornstein, Rita was born on March 24, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY.
Rita was a retired Bookkeeper for many firms in New York City and Long Island, NY.
Rita volunteered for Warwick Apple Fest, Arden Hill Hospital, Orange Regional Medical Center, Lyceum Theater and the Winslow Therapeutic Center. She was a voracious reader and loved to go antiquing with her husband and grandchildren. A perfect day for Rita would entail a long car ride with Bernie and the grandchildren. She would pretend it was an adventure, as they antiqued, found treats, and eventually found their way home.
Rita was predeceased by her loving husband, Bernard Punim, in 2018. She is survived by her sons: Dr. Todd Punim and his wife, Ellen of Monroe, NY and Jay Punim of Middletown, NY; her grandchildren: Dr. Aaron M. Punim and his wife, Brittany, Danielle Punim and her fiancé, Dr. Jonathan Ramin, and Ross J. Punim and his fiancée, Andrea Seidenburg, Allison Backus, Amy Heimowitz, Jillian Backus, Reid Backus and Harrison Heimowitz; her great-grandson: Hudson Blake Punim; and her sister: Phyllis Esposito.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), interment will take place at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Memorial Contributions in Rita's name may be made to Access: Supports for Living, 15 Fortune Road West, Middletown, NY 10941.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020