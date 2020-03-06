|
|
Rita R. Welch
September 23, 1932 - March 4, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Rita Welch, 87, a lifelong resident of the Newburgh area, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Newburgh, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Lena (Sylvester) Venuti. Rita was married to the late Charles A. "Gus" Welch, who predeceased her in 2016.
Rita was a 1950 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, where she was known for her active participation in many sports and clubs. Retired, she was part Owner, then Bookkeeper for GWC Automotive Warehouse in Newburgh
Survivors include her sons: Christopher C. Welch and his wife Colleen of New Paltz, NY, and Ernest C. Welch and his partner Thomas Versella of Poughkeepsie, NY; granddaughters: Nicole Welch of New Paltz and Shannon DiValentino of Poughkeepsie; great-grandchildren: Ben and Audrey DiValentino; nieces: Mary Ann Connolly, Kathy Lewis, and Barta Conn; and nephews: Carmen Dubaldi, Michael Williams, and Bart Welch. In addition to her husband Gus, she was predeceased by her sisters, Louise Dubaldi and Joan Villa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 9 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020