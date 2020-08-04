1/1
Rita Stalter
1942 - 2020
Rita Stalter
September 8, 1942 - July 28, 2020
Fayetteville, NC - Formerly of Walden, NY
Rita Stalter of Fayetteville, NC, and a former long-time resident of Walden, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born on September 8, 1942, she was 77 years old.
Our dearest mama, you were unlike any other grandmas as you lived for all your children, each generation. It was always about the children from yours to theirs to the great grandchildren. All of us have lived with you for periods of time. It wasn't just a weekend at grandma and grandpa's as a visit, it was always at mama and pa's. You were parents to all of us and so deeply missed; the glue to our family and our favorite memories. There were never any favorites, it was ALL, always everyone together all the time, never separated. You and your mashed potatoes brought us together. We love you with all our hearts, may you rest in peace with Connie (mom) and Pop.
Survivors are her daughters, Corinna Connors and partner, Mark of Fayetteville, NC, Valerie Coyne-McLean and husband, Kevin of Berlin, NH; grandchildren, Jessica Johnston and husband, Eric of New York, Sean Connors and wife, Bri-Ann of North Carolina, Casey Halbohn and fiancé, Adam of North Carolina, Megan Coyne of Arizona, Brendan Connors of Alabama, Corey Halbohn of North Carolina, Chrystal Adinolfi of Florida; six beautiful great grandchildren, Brayleigh, Logan, Natalie, Noah, Cailynn and Keegan; loving sister-in-law and best friend, Barbara Belanger of Connecticut; multiple nieces and nephews.
Rita is predeceased by her husband, Fred Stalter and her daughter, Constance Halbohn.
Rita wanted a small get together at home with family and friends. Rita loved her animals and wanted to save all of them, so in lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Guardians of Rescue (guardiansofrescue.org/donate).
Local arrangements are by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
