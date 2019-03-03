Home

Hannemann Funeral Home Inc
88 S Broadway
Nyack, NY 10960
(845) 358-0573
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rita T. (Beneke) Gray Obituary
Rita T. (Beneke) Gray
March 1st 2019
South Nyack, NY
Rita T. (Beneke) Gray, a lifelong resident of South Nyack, NY, passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2019.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Mac Gray; her sister, Catherine Schreyer; her brother, Fred Beneke; and grandson, Christopher Bruce.
Rita will be missed dearly by her son, Gary and Maryann Gray of Nyack, NY; son, Kenneth and Theresa Gray of Montgomery, NY; and daughter, Brenda and Randy Bruce of Florence, AL. She will also be missed by her loving grandchildren: Geoffrey and his wife, Kristen, Brendan, Matthew and his wife, Lesley, Jennifer, Christine, Kenny; her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Tatum and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hannemann Funeral Home, Inc. in Nyack. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6th at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to United Hospice of Rockland, 11 Stokum Ln., New City, NY 10956.
Arrangements entrusted to the Hannemann Funeral Home, Inc., 88 South Broadway, Nyack, NY 10960. 845-358-0573 or visit hannemannfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
