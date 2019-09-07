|
|
Rita Truesdell
03/09/1930 - 09/06/2019
Scarsdale, NY
Rita Truesdell of Scarsdale, formerly of Marlboro, NY, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at home.
Rita was born on March 9, 1930, to Patrick and Mary Cassidy (nee Dockery), in Brooklyn, NY, where she attended St. Agatha's Elementary School, and St. Brendan's High School.
She married David Goodwin and raised three children, David, Edward, and Pamela.
After her children began school Rita enjoyed a career on Wall Street with the New York Stock Exchange, and at Quotron, where computerized data processing was newly arriving.
In 1978 she and her second husband, Donald Truesdell, moved to Marlboro and opened the Raccoon Saloon.
Rita was a fantastic and passionate cook. This and the work and dedication of her family resulted in the tremendous success their restaurant enjoyed.
Rita also enjoyed travel. She fulfilled this interest with visits to numerous countries throughout Europe, Asia, South America, and North America, and enjoyed travel at home in the States as well.
Taking care of and providing for her family was the primary and overarching goal throughout her life. She was unfailingly generous and supportive. The happiness of her family was her lifelong motivation.
She was particularly mindful and loving of her four grandchildren, Patrick, Morgana, Bianca and Nicholas. She will forever be their Vovo.
We were blessed and we are forever grateful for having had her.
Rita was predeceased by her parents; and by her sisters, Nora and Leo Keller, and Patricia and Walter Kronner. She is survived by her children David (Ana), Edward (Eveline), and Pamela (Robert Kelly); grandchildren and many dear nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W Marlboro, NY from 4pm-8pm.
A Christian mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, Route 9W, Marlboro on Thursday morning at 10:30 AM with Reverend Thomas K. Dicks officiating.
Interment of cremains to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Route 9W, Newburgh.
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019