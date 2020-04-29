|
|
Rita Vendura
September 5, 1924 - April 23, 2020
Rochester, NY
Rita Vendura passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at age 95 in Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY. The daughter of Vincent & Angela Shortini Cutrone, she was born in Manhattan on September 5, 1924.
She was pre-deceased by her loving husband, George of 62 years; her siblings: Jerry, Nettie, Rose, Theresa and Mathilda.
She is survived by her sisters, Grace Nicoletti and Nancy Palmiotto; children: Sr Nancy Vendura, CSJ, George Vendura (Jeanie Geneczko), Lawrence (Lina) Vendura and Rita (Paul) Cortese. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lauren, Lisa, Luke, Paul and Angela as well as eight great grandchildren, many other relatives and very dear friends.
She was well known for her skills as an excellent seamstress, her homemade Italian cooking, her love of dancing and her dedication to her family.
Rita resided in Rochester NY for the past nine years as a resident of both St. John's Meadows and The Landing of Brighton. The family would like to extend their deep appreciation and gratitude for the excellent care and friendship she received at both facilities.
Private funeral arrangements will be held at a future date in Bloomingburg, NY.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to The What's Next Sorority for pregnant teens, PO Box 18727, Rochester, NY 14618; or Our Lady of the Assumption Church, PO Box 527, 17 High St., Bloomingburg, NY, 12721.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020