Rita Zaharchuk
June 7, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Rita Zaharchuk died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at home. She was the daughter of the late Anna and Charles Rowe, and was born in Troy, NY.
Rita retired from the Washingtonville High School and was a member of the NYS Teacher's Retirement System, NYS United Teachers, Middletown Retired Teacher's Association, St. Columba R.C. Church, as well as the St. Columba Ladies Auxiliary. During her retirement, she worked as a volunteer for St. Columba Church.
Rita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. She enjoyed listening to music, reading, shopping, family gatherings, and her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Nicholas; their son, John and his wife, Susan of Bluebell, PA; her seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Alexander, Peter, Geoffrey, Katherine, Christopher and Terese; her sisters: Jean Vertetes and Helen Olsen, both of Kingston, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Jean; her sisters: Marge, Eleanor, Dorothy, Ruth, Ethel, and Marion, and her brothers, Warren and William.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at St. Columba R.C. Church located at 27 High Street in Chester, NY. Interment will immediately follow at St. Columba R.C. Parish Cemetery, located on Route 94 in Chester, NY.
There will not be a public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting, if one wishes, to please make a contribution in Rita's name to either St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High Street, Chester, NY 10918, or to at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn, and Brendan T. Flynn, Licensed Funeral Directors, of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the funeral home or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com .
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 10 to June 11, 2019