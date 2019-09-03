|
Robert "Bob" A. Eilert, Sr.
January 14, 1954 - August 23, 2019
Jacksonville, FL - Formerly of Greenville, NY
Bob entered into rest August 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL after a short illness; he was 65 years old. The son of the late Arthur Eilert and Florence Bann, he was born January 14, 1954 in Jersey City, NJ. He graduated from Minisink Valley High School in in 1972.
He owned his own transmission shop in Port Jervis for many years then entered into business sales. He lived most of his life in Greenville, NY and Port Jervis, NY. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, car racing, hunting, fishing, bowling, and being on his boat. He had a funny sense of humor and a big heart that will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his companion of 25 years, Suzanne Suchoruki and her children, Mitchell, Eric, and Dana; his brother John Bann (Carol and son Joshua); his son, Robert Eilert and wife, Sonya Eilert; son, Brian Eilert and wife, Jessica Eilert; step-children, Tammy Sherman and husband, Will Sherman, Michael McAleese and companion, Jessica McDonald, and son, Stephen McAleese and his wife, Christine, Mikel Golden and his wife, Tina; niece, Barbara Cefaratti; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Kristina, Logan, Mason, Gavin, Gracie, Elizabeth, Dorian, Alanna and Kylie.
He is predeceased by his mother, Florence Bann, father, Arthur Eilert, sister, Barbara Cefaratti, and wife, Elaine Eilert.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 6th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. Burial will be private the following day on Saturday, September 7th.
Please send flowers and donations to Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019