Robert A. Mierop Sr.
March 25, 1931 - April 13, 2019
Napanoch, NY
Robert A. Mierop Sr., "Bob" was born in Connelly, NY on March 25, 1931 to the late August "Gus" and Helen (Schick) Mierop. He was the big brother to Pat and Warren. His family moved to the "Farm" in Napanoch, NY in 1945 where he graduated from Ellenville High School in 1948.
It was on his senior class trip in Washington, DC that he met his "Hon", Rosemary A. Welsh beginning their 70 year romance. They were married on July 26, 1952 in Tuxedo, NY. His Navy career was from 1950 – 1970 stationed at Quonset Point, RI and Norfolk, VA. He toured around the world twice aboard the Palau, Intrepid and Enterprise.
Following his Navy career, he moved his family to Grahamsville, NY in 1970. He then began his career as an Electrician for IBEW Local 806 & 363 until his retirement in 1993.
He is survived by the following 6 RAMS: wife, Rosemary A.; sons, Robert A. Jr., Ronald A. and Richard A. plus two daughters, Roslyn A. and Rebecca A. He is also survived by six grandsons, two granddaughters, two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
Bob was always the provider for his family while saving for the future.
He was a very frugal man having experienced the depression era. His motto was "You always work when there is a job to be done." He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. He took great pride in all the animals he and his wife raised. Fishing trips became his passion in retirement, as well as trips to Florida with his wife and daughter, Beck.
His bond with his latest lab girl, Cocoa was truly unbelievable. She never left his side during his illness.
Cremation is private with no services as he requested.
He would appreciate any donations be made to Perfect Pet Rescue, Inc., c/o Lesley Chadwick, 2911 Windrose Drive, Marietta, GA 30062.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019