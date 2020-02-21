|
Robert A. Schaper
August 20, 1951 - February 20, 2020
Warwick, NY
Robert A. Schaper, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020 at home. He was 68 years old.
Born in Goshen, NY August 20, 1951, he was the son of Matilda (Osinga) and Leonard Schaper.
Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Bob was a civil engineer with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, in Pearl River, NY. He was very gifted in "fixing things"; he enjoyed being hands-on, whether it was fixing the house or playing sports with his kids and grandkids. He was a talented baseball player. He was an active contributor to the development of the Highlands Trail at Goosepond State Park where he spent his childhood days, and he enjoyed sharing these pasttimes with his adoring family.
Survived by his wife, Ginny; daughter, Julia Chiarot and her husband Justin of Goshen; son, Mark of Warwick; daughter, Karen Miedema and her husband Jason of Goshen; grandchildren: Leah, Judah and Josephine; brother, John Schaper of Spring Hill, FL; sister, Susan Stewart of Goshen; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 24 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Wisner Road, Warwick. A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020