Robert A. Uresk
July 9, 1953 - June 9, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Robert A. Uresk, 65, of Wallkill died Sunday June 9, 2019 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie with his family and friends by his side. He was born in Kingston July 9, 1953, a son of the late Raymond D. and Marguerite Marks Uresk. He was a lifelong area resident. Bob grew up in Tillson NY and was a graduate of Kingston High School. Bob worked as a butcher and was employed by Shop Rite Supermarkets until his retirement. He later worked part time at Hannaford Supermarket in Modena.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Lapi-Uresk; a daughter, Deven Uresk and her fiancee, Brian Lavalle of Stratford, CT; a son, Andrew Uresk of Albany; four sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. His brother, Raymond E. Uresk died June 4, 2015.
His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 12 at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate. Interment will be at Rosendale Plains Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the American Kidney Fund - www.kidneyfund.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 10 to June 11, 2019