Robert "Bob" Ahlstedt
October 30, 1937 - October 2, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Robert "Bob" Ahlstedt of New Windsor, NY, a retired salesman, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was 81 years old. The son of the late Harry Ahlstedt and Mary J. Hurson, he was born October 30, 1937 in Yonkers, NY.
Bob was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Newburgh, NY and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. From 1955 to 1961.
Mr. Ahlstedt is predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara Ahlstedt; son, Thomas E. Reilly; brothers Harry, Bernie, and James; and sisters, Ann and Mary.
He is survived by his daughter, Marianne Smith and her husband, Martin of New Windsor; his grandchildren: Sean Greene of Cornwall, Shannon Greene Ciuro and her husband, Kenneth of Cornwall, Kristen Reilly of Connecticut, and Thomas Reilly and his wife, Caitlin of Nanuet, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation or funeral service at the request of Bob. The family would like to thank friends and neighbors who have helped him along the way and a special thank you goes to nurses and doctors at the Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joe Raso Hospice Residence, 415 Buena Vista Rd., New City, NY 10956.
Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Avenue, New Windsor, NY 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019