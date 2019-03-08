|
|
Robert Allen Blue
December 27, 1968 - February 25, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Robert Allen Blue Jr., affectionately known to friends as "Rob" and as "Jr. transitioned this life on Monday, February 25, 2019.
Robert A. Blue Jr. was born on December 27 1968 in Newburgh, NY. He is the eldest son, yet third born of Robert A. and Sandra L. Blue. He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) in June 1987.
After high school, Robert enlisted in the United States Army where he served from 1988 until 1997. He permanently took up resident in Baltimore, Maryland after his discharge.
Rob leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Robert and Sandra Blue of Newburgh, NY; two sisters, Shirley Marie Newton of Clinton, NC and Doreen (Darin) Hodges of Washington, DC; one brother, Kurtis Blue of Newburgh, NY; three daughters: Tiera, Candace and Brittany; one son, Rodney, all of Baltimore, MD; six grandchildren: Bre'Asia, Kamryn, Skylah, Aniyah, Rodney, Jr. and Elijah, all of Baltimore, MD; four nephews: Johnathan, King Titus, Justin and Jacob; paternal grandmother, Ann Blue of Fayetteville, NC and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and a special friend, Rhonda Brooks.
Mr. Blue will lay in repose from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First St., Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral service is at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Interment with full Military Honors will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Be The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019