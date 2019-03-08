Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Blue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen Blue

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Allen Blue Obituary
Robert Allen Blue
December 27, 1968 - February 25, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Robert Allen Blue Jr., affectionately known to friends as "Rob" and as "Jr. transitioned this life on Monday, February 25, 2019.
Robert A. Blue Jr. was born on December 27 1968 in Newburgh, NY. He is the eldest son, yet third born of Robert A. and Sandra L. Blue. He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) in June 1987.
After high school, Robert enlisted in the United States Army where he served from 1988 until 1997. He permanently took up resident in Baltimore, Maryland after his discharge.
Rob leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Robert and Sandra Blue of Newburgh, NY; two sisters, Shirley Marie Newton of Clinton, NC and Doreen (Darin) Hodges of Washington, DC; one brother, Kurtis Blue of Newburgh, NY; three daughters: Tiera, Candace and Brittany; one son, Rodney, all of Baltimore, MD; six grandchildren: Bre'Asia, Kamryn, Skylah, Aniyah, Rodney, Jr. and Elijah, all of Baltimore, MD; four nephews: Johnathan, King Titus, Justin and Jacob; paternal grandmother, Ann Blue of Fayetteville, NC and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and a special friend, Rhonda Brooks.
Mr. Blue will lay in repose from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First St., Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral service is at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Interment with full Military Honors will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Be The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now