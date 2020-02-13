|
Robert Anthony Corvino "Bobby"
September 19, 1981 - February 13, 2020
Middletown, NY
Robert Anthony Corvino "Bobby" of Middletown, NY, died on February 13, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. Bobby was born on September 19, 1981 in Port Jervis, NY, the loving son of Elizabeth and Robert Corvino. He graduated from Port Jervis High School in 2000 and SUNY Cortland in 2004. He also received his Substance Abuse Counselor certification from SUNY Orange, and most currently was employed as a counselor at Catholic Charities in Monticello, NY.
Bobby suffered many physical and emotional challenges during his shortened life. He was born with Alports Syndrome, a genetic kidney disease, and underwent two kidney transplants. Bobby kept fighting back, time and time again, until his strength finally gave out. Bobby was a charismatic, compassionate and gentle man. He loved his family, the University of Michigan Football, playing tennis, and the study of history.
Bobby leaves behind his parents, Bob and Betty Corvino of Port Jervis, NY; his sister, Karen Corvino and her husband, Paulo Cunha of Valley Cottage, NY; his godson and nephew, Alexander Corvino Cunha, and his niece, Natalie Corvino Cunha. He is survived by his uncles and aunts, Tom and Sherri Dobbelaer, of McKinney, TX; Linda and John Gabrielle of Yorktown, NY; and Richard and Andrea Dobbelaer of Valley Cottage, NY; and seven cousins. He also leaves behind many supportive coworkers and friends.
Visitation will be held 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 18 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center Renal & Pancreas Transplant Program, 622 West 168th Street, P.H. 12-1261
New York, NY 10032 or to Catholic Charities, 396 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 21, 2020