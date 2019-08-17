|
Robert B. "Bobby" Fitzgibbon
June 7, 1958 - August 14, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY – Formerly of Warwick, NY
A beloved father, hardworking individual and FDNY Firefighter - Robert B. Fitzgibbon, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was 61 years old.
Bobby was born on June 7, 1958 and raised in Astoria, Queens where he maintained a connection to childhood friends and memories. Bobby passed away from a Ground Zero 9/11 related cancer which he acquired while he participated in the rescue and recovery efforts following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Bobby is survived by his two daughters, Jillian Rudnicki and husband, Ryan of Morris Plains, NJ and Loren Fitzgibbon of Manhattan, NY; the mother of his children, Debra Fitzgibbon of Warwick, NY; companion and caregiver, Yvonne Baisley of Bloomingburg, NY; parents, Thomas and Sylvia Fitzgibbon of Warwick, NY; brother, Tommy Fitzgibbon Jr. and his wife, Joanne and their children, Nicole and Johnny of Fair Lawn, NJ; sister, Janice Callaghan and her husband, John and their children, Paige, Keith and Jessica of Glen Cove, NY; in addition to many aunts, uncles and cousins who live out of state.
There were several chapters of Bobby's life which included the Carpenters Union, FDNY and his family. He was assigned to Engine 97 in the Bronx and Engine 47 in Manhattan where he built a lifelong brotherhood. Bobby was an avid sports fan including the NY Giants and NY Mets, lived an active lifestyle and loved the beach especially Montauk, NY and Venice, FL. As a family, we would like to thank all of those who had an impact on and supported him throughout his wonderful life.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Warwick Center – Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, NY 10990.
Donations may be made in Bobby's name to: the FDNY, Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital, NYC and/or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019