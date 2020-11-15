1/
Robert B. Jacques
1929 - 2020
Robert B. Jacques
April 7, 1929 - November 14, 2020
Goshen, NY
Robert B. Jacques of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was 91.
The son of the late Irving and Olive Vanass Jacques, he was born on April 7, 1929 in Norton, MA.
Robert worked as a nursing coordinator at Mid-Hudson Psych Center before becoming the Forensic Unit Chief at Sing Sing and Green Haven.
He is survived by his son, Michael R. Jacques and wife, Patricia of East Bend, NC; daughter, Suzanne P. Haeflinger and husband, Allan of Westtown, NY; two grandsons, Christopher Jacques and wife, Brittany of Winston-Salem, NC and Jeremy Cousins of Austin, TX; brother, Stanley Jacques and wife Rita of CA; niece, Judith Piazza and partner, Peter Fluchere of Milton, NY and numerous extended family members.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anne E. Jacques.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 19th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Due to floral allergies, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
