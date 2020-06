Robert Blair, Jr.October 15, 1936 - June 3, 2020Middletown, NYRobert Blair, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 83. A son of Harriet DeGroat Blair and Robert Blair, Sr., he was born and raised in Middletown, NY.He leaves behind his daughter, Pauline Blair of Middletown, and two sons, Zachary Blair of Middletown, and Cory Blair of Peekskill, NY; also his sister, Brenda Dickerson of Middletown. Robert is predeceased by his parents, brothers: Walter and Douglas Blair, and sister, Sherry Brown.Burial will take place in Wallkill Cemetery.Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com