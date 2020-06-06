Robert Blair Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Blair, Jr.
October 15, 1936 - June 3, 2020
Middletown, NY
Robert Blair, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 83. A son of Harriet DeGroat Blair and Robert Blair, Sr., he was born and raised in Middletown, NY.
He leaves behind his daughter, Pauline Blair of Middletown, and two sons, Zachary Blair of Middletown, and Cory Blair of Peekskill, NY; also his sister, Brenda Dickerson of Middletown. Robert is predeceased by his parents, brothers: Walter and Douglas Blair, and sister, Sherry Brown.
Burial will take place in Wallkill Cemetery.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved