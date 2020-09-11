Robert C. Carroll
April 15, 1932 - September 9, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Robert C. Carroll. age 88 of Sparrowbush. passed away September 9, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1932 in Sparrowbush, New York, the son of Charles "Bus" Carroll and Vera Wiest Carroll.
After the death of his mother, he was raised by his loving grandparents, Herbert and Cora Chant. Bob married Marilynn Lehn Carroll on December 21, 1952.
Bob proudly served our country during the Korean War with the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Sparrowbush Fire Dept., and the Swing Gate Hunting Club.
Bob followed many sports teams and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees throughout his lifetime. He worked for the A & P for 52 years, making his way through the ranks and serving in various capacities for the company before his retirement in 2002. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing and taking meticulous care and pride in his lawn. Bob also enjoyed time with family and friends, making wonderful memories at many gatherings and celebrations.
Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilynn Lehn Carroll, and his two daughters, Linda Carroll and her partner, Jacky DeForge of Burlington, Vermont, and Nancy DiGiantommaso and her husband, Tony of Port Jervis. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Monica DiGiantommaso and her fiancé, Ryan Fagen and Sophia DiGiantommaso. Also surviving him are several nieces and nephews including Sharon Sparling and her husband, David, sisters and brothers-in-law and a host of friends made over his long lifetime. Bob was pre-deceased by his best friend and brother, Bernie Carroll and his nephew, Mark Carroll.
The Carroll family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Shah, the VA, and various nurses and caregivers for their professional care shown to Bob. A special thank you to Brenda Jennings, who offered Bob daily support and compassionate care during his final years.
Visitation will be held 3 to 5:30 p.m., Monday, September 14th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home. Due to Covid restrictions, safe distancing will be in place and a limited number of visitors will be allowed at a given time. Everyone is asked to wear a mask or face covering. Interment will follow with military honors at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sparrowbush Fire Dept., PO Box 530, Sparrowbush, NY 12780.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com