Robert C. DeGroat


1945 - 2020
Robert C. DeGroat Obituary
Robert C. DeGroat
January 31, 1945 - April 10, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Robert C. DeGroat, age 75 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in Port Jervis, NY. Robert was born on January 31, 1945 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of Harold and Frances Smith DeGroat.
Robert retired from Bon Secours Community after many years of dedicated service. In his earlier years Robert was a member of the Port Jervis Men's bowling Team.
He is survived by his brother, Harold DeGroat of Sparrowbush, NY. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Terri DeGroat of Port Jervis; his extended family, the Marchesin, Felter, Gardner, Stellato and Clawson families.
Robert was pre-deceased by his brother, David DeGroat; his sister-in-law, Charlotte DeGroat; and his long time companion, Ralph Stellato.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Robert's entire family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Place for their professional and compassionate care shown to him.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020
