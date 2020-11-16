1/1
Robert C. "Bob" Kennedy
1938 - 2020
Robert C. "Bob" Kennedy
11/22/1938 - 11/3/2020
Bozeman, MT
Robert C. Kennedy (Bob) 81, of Bozeman, MT passed away at home on Tues., Nov. 3, 2020 after a long illness.
Bob was born in Cornwall, NY to Charles L. and Dorothy McCurry Kennedy. He is survived by his wife, Doreen; his children, Robert Jr. of North Carolina and Eric of Bozeman; grandchildren Devlin and Liam of New York; and sister, Sharon (Richard) Vanasco of New York.
Bob spent 6 years in the US Navy stationed most of that time in Naples, Italy, off the coast of Lebanon during a crisis, and in the North Atlantic waters. He was honorably discharged.
In the next phase of his life, he continued his college education towards an engineering degree. He loved everything technical including mechanical and architectural engineering. He then went into management and was Vice President of an eastern regional engineering firm.
He loved photography and excelled in still shots of the things in his world. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing the best courses of South Carolina. He was a hunter in his younger days but preferred the use of bow and arrow. He spent many happy days with friends and family fishing the Canadian waters. He became an authority on the civil war and toured the battlefields of Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.
Bob fought hard in his battle against cancer and appreciated the care he received at the Bozeman Cancer Center and by the caregivers of Hospice.
At Bob's request, no services will be held.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
