Robert Capach
Robert Capach
July 8, 2020
Reading Center, NY - Formerly Mountainville, NY
Robert Capach, age 84 of Reading Center and formerly Mountainville, NY, passed away July 8, 2020.
Bob was born in Washingtonville, NY and honorably served in the United States Navy. He formerly lived in Mountainville, NY and worked as a Groundskeeper at Storm Kings Art Center. Bob always put his family first and was passionate about farming, hunting and fishing.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rose Capach; parents, Thomas and Lucy (Montanye) Capach; sisters, Ina Fisher and Bertha Taylor; and brothers, Richard T. Capach and Charles L.E. Capach. He is survived by his son, Ray Fitzgerald; brother, James F. Capach of Maybrook NY; sisters, Claire M. Clegg of Plattekill, NY and Cape Coral, FL and Bertha J. Taylor and husband, Melvin of Newcomb, NY; niece, Lee Stratton and family of Dingmans Ferry, PA; and several other nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at the Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
Arrangements with Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home (www.RoyceChedzoy.com)

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wallkill Valley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
