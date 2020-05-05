Robert Charles Diorio, Jr.
March 2, 1987 - May 2, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Robert Charles Diorio, Jr., formerly of Marlboro, left this world on May 2, 2020, at his home in Sussex, NJ. He was 33 years old. Born on March 2, 1987 in Dutchess County, NY, he was the son of Robert Charles Diorio, Sr. and Deborah Jean Troncillito, both of Marlboro.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and his friend, Laura Van de Laar, and Deborah and her husband, Ronald Rosenkranz. He also left behind his sister, Jeanna Upshaw of Marlboro; his nephews, Kaeden and Carson Upshaw; his niece, Averie Upshaw; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his best buddy - his dog, Jester.
Bobby loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, and looked forward to striper season on the Hudson River every year. He was also a talented drummer, and could play almost everything he heard. He enjoyed cooking as well. Every year he had the tradition of making a holiday feast with his friends. Bobby loved his family and he always made sure to say "I love you" before hanging up his phone. His niece and nephews adored their uncle, and he passed down his love of fishing to them.
Bobby was the life of the party. Everyone he came in contact with fell in love with his sense of humor and ability to light up a room. There are no words to express the sorrow felt by all those whose life he touched. He will be forever cherished and missed.
Due to current circumstances, a private memorial will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020.