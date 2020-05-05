Robert Charles Diorio
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Charles Diorio, Jr.
March 2, 1987 - May 2, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Robert Charles Diorio, Jr., formerly of Marlboro, left this world on May 2, 2020, at his home in Sussex, NJ. He was 33 years old. Born on March 2, 1987 in Dutchess County, NY, he was the son of Robert Charles Diorio, Sr. and Deborah Jean Troncillito, both of Marlboro.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and his friend, Laura Van de Laar, and Deborah and her husband, Ronald Rosenkranz. He also left behind his sister, Jeanna Upshaw of Marlboro; his nephews, Kaeden and Carson Upshaw; his niece, Averie Upshaw; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his best buddy - his dog, Jester.
Bobby loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, and looked forward to striper season on the Hudson River every year. He was also a talented drummer, and could play almost everything he heard. He enjoyed cooking as well. Every year he had the tradition of making a holiday feast with his friends. Bobby loved his family and he always made sure to say "I love you" before hanging up his phone. His niece and nephews adored their uncle, and he passed down his love of fishing to them.
Bobby was the life of the party. Everyone he came in contact with fell in love with his sense of humor and ability to light up a room. There are no words to express the sorrow felt by all those whose life he touched. He will be forever cherished and missed.
Due to current circumstances, a private memorial will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved