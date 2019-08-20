|
Robert Commerford
July 31, 2019
Middletown, NY
Robert Commerford, 92, of Middletown, NY, passed away on July 31, 2019, in Ridgewood, NJ surrounded by his beloved family.
Bob was born in Westwood, NJ to John Rowe and Ella M. Commerford in 1926. He married the love of his life, Eileen J. Duffy on January 16, 1954. After leaving the Commerford family decal business, he moved to Middletown, NY to work in the food industry until his retirement.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eileen; their three children, Janine Sellers, Stephen Commerford both of Middletown, NY and Robyn (Alan) Commerford of Goshen, NY; sister, Ruth Schneider of Middletown NY; grandchildren, Alexis (Darryl) Commerford Jansen and Matthew (Katrina) Sellers; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Jansen, Jessie Jansen, Edith Sellers and his soon to be born great-granddaughter, Ella Faith Jansen. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-laws, Janette Commerford, Kathleen Trippodo, Christine Stemple, Maureen (Robert) Ambrey, Barbara (Robert) Bogart. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews for whom he will always be Uncle Bob, in addition to friends too numerous to mention.
Bob was preceded in death by both his parents, John and Ella; brothers, John and Bradley Commerford; sister, Carol Farrell; and son-in-law, Thomas C. Sellers.
A loving, kind and compassionate spirit, hardworking and quick-witted, Bob was an avid sports fan known for his likes (the Pittsburgh Pirates) as well as his dislikes (Tiger Woods until, of course, the recent comeback). Family was the essence of his life. Bob will forever be remembered for his smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, warm embrace and unconditional love.
A special thank you to Dr. Mark Ginsburg and Dr. Bryon Thomashow for their expert and compassionate care, without which his life would have been shortened significantly.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12 noon, Sunday August 25th 2019 at Wallkill Town Center, 7 Wes Warren Drive, Middletown NY 10941.
Funeral arrangements and cremation care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
To offer an online memorial please visit wwww.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019