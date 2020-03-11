|
Robert D. Beebe
June 7, 1937 - March 10, 2020
Otisville, NY
Robert D. Beebe, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. He was 82 years of age.
The son of the late Dewitt and Marion Writer Beebe, he was born on June 7, 1937 in Middletown, NY.
Robert was a carpenter and retired from Local 19. He was also an honorary retired carpenter of Local 279, Hopewell Junction, NY. He was proud to have earned his gold watch signifying his 50 years of membership in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union. Robert proudly served in the National Guard from 1954 to 1962. He was a member of the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, a 50 year member of the Otisville Grange, member of the Otisville Fire Company and member of the Middletown Elks Lodge #1097. Robert was a talented craftsman and fine wood worker. The family homes are filled with his beautiful creations. He along with his wife Blanche enjoyed traveling and they were able to visit 48 states.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Blanche D. Beebe at home in Otisville; his daughters, Sandy B. Gulak and her husband, Dr. Joseph M. Gulak of Seacrest, FL and Barbara J. McDowell and her husband, Alan of Mt. Hope; his grandchildren, Amanda Connor and her husband, Brendan and their children, Aubrey and Gavin, Kimberly McDowell, Taylor McDowell and Katie Gulak; his brother, Raymond Beebe and his wife, Gloria of Middletown; his sister, Arlene Ketcham and her husband, Gene of Otisville; numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Walter Beebe.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 14th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Graveside services will be private at the Mt. Hope Plains Cemetery in Otisville. Reverend Jeffrey Farley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you would consider memorial contributions in Robert's honor to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 30 Glenn St., Suite 409, White Plains, NY 10603, the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or to Make-a-Wish Hudson Valley, The Wish House, 832 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020