Robert "Bob" Day
March 6, 1942 - August 24, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Robert Day, 77, a lifelong resident of Newburgh, entered into rest on Saturday, August 24, 2019. The son of the late Frank and Mary (Cooper) Day, he was born March 6, 1942 in Newburgh.
Bob attended Newburgh Free Academy, graduated from Orange County Community College, and retired from Central Hudson Gas and Electric in Poughkeepsie where he was an accountant for over 30 years. Bob got pleasure from the simple things in life, going for walks, talking to neighbors, doing yard work and watching movies. He was always good for a laugh, and loved doing little things to show people he cared. He touched the hearts of everyone he met, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was truly a special person.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marlene Davis Henderson Day; son, William (Suzanne) Henderson of Newburgh; brother, Frank Day of Pocono Pines, PA; his loving grandchildren, Amanda and Lori Henderson; nieces, Susan VanAmburgh, Deborah Cottini, Karen Day and Marianne Southwell; nephews, Michael and Robert VanAmburgh, Richard Kress and Frank Day Jr.; cousins, Joanne and Bill Hoag and Anthony Dirago. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Betty Ransom, nephew Richard Ransom, brothers-in-law Robert VanAmburgh and Frank Ransom, and Mother-in-law Edith (LeeLee) Davis.
Memorial visitation will be held 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, with a service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
And as Bob would always say, "Toodles".
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019